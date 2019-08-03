Boston Family Office Position in United Technologies (UTX) Decreased by $394,496 as Shares Declined; Kempen Capital Management Has Lifted Regency Ctrs Com (REG) Holding by $3.11 Million

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp Com (REG) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 46,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 139,917 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 93,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.76. About 1.09 million shares traded or 19.02% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 3,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 10,703 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 13,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Grp accumulated 0.01% or 13,612 shares. First Hawaiian Bank owns 3,874 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp holds 14,474 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0.02% or 241,230 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 0% or 12,863 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company owns 170,596 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Telos Cap Management holds 6,597 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc holds 137 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 722,564 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 860,778 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Brinker reported 5,715 shares. Profund Lc has invested 0.04% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Regions Fincl holds 0% or 72 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5,447 shares to 116,652 shares, valued at $12.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com (NYSE:FNF) by 114,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,603 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc Cl A (NYSE:RPAI).

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,764 shares to 141,163 shares, valued at $23.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.27 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bath Savings Trust has invested 1.51% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Td Asset has 0.38% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.92 million shares. Natl Pension Service holds 825,591 shares. 1,856 were accumulated by Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 13,273 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Schroder Investment Mngmt accumulated 423,598 shares. Geode Lc holds 10.37 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 90,872 shares. Markston Limited Liability reported 83,347 shares. Veritas Inv Mngmt Llp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Choate Inv holds 0.24% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 31,721 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 114,046 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Essex Ser accumulated 25,204 shares or 0.98% of the stock.

