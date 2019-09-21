Boston Family Office Position in Oracle Systems (ORCL) Lowered by $305,704; Royal Bank Of Canada Holds Holding in Cummins (CMI)

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 5,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 52,331 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, down from 57,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52 million shares traded or 329.53% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 295674.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 887,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 887,324 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.03 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $161.57. About 3.62 million shares traded or 171.53% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 1.25M shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 51,378 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 14,718 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 8,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intersect Cap Ltd Co owns 9,906 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank reported 33,969 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc invested in 0.03% or 3,542 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.09% stake. Boston holds 211,950 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 19,812 shares. First Manhattan holds 886 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 0.17% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 72,990 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc stated it has 116,241 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $248.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 20,528 shares to 408,340 shares, valued at $149.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 53,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,800 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,238 shares to 43,655 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt, a Vermont-based fund reported 1,080 shares. Enterprise Svcs Corporation holds 7,044 shares. Clarkston Cap Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 6,143 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 0.72% or 608,328 shares. State Street has invested 0.43% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Old Natl State Bank In holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 37,262 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na reported 23,687 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 1,643 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability has 277,088 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Company stated it has 133,617 shares. 346,066 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 3.55 million shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 1.67M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 26,343 were accumulated by Regent Investment Limited Liability.

