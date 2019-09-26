Boston Family Office Position in Chevron (CVX) Lifted by $525,512 as Share Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Has Raised by Pathstone Family Office Llc

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 986 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13M, up from 2,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.53 million shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/5 PM ET; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon; 28/05/2018 – Amazon reassures physical retailers; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 29/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – CO HAS GOAL TO INSTALL AT LEAST 50 ROOFTOP SOLAR SYSTEMS GLOBALLY BY 2020; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 4,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 43,655 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 million, up from 39,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.51. About 3.51M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madison Inv Inc owns 288 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.16% or 580 shares. Moreover, Accuvest Global Advsrs has 0.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 772 shares. 58,285 are owned by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Oarsman Capital invested 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scge Management Limited Partnership holds 53,600 shares. Mar Vista Investment Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested 3.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Penbrook Lc reported 5.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Com has 0.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Field And Main Bancorporation owns 1,621 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. Foxhaven Asset Mgmt LP holds 4.19% or 50,405 shares. Trillium Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mackay Shields, New York-based fund reported 150,304 shares. Barnett Inc holds 72 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $847.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,245 shares to 243,304 shares, valued at $71.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 25,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,223 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,687 shares to 105,490 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 34,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL).