Boston Family Office Position in Becton Dickinson (BDX) Has Raised by $919,915; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined While Axiom International Investors Has Boosted Its Stake

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 3,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,830 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, up from 17,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $256.38. About 833,189 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 28,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.54M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $430.04M, up from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $180.46. About 15.10M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 15,835 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsrs has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Needham Investment Mgmt reported 20,000 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 712,119 shares. Sprucegrove Ltd stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nomura Hldgs accumulated 0.01% or 4,856 shares. Fmr Lc reported 13.80M shares stake. Martingale Asset Management Lp accumulated 89,188 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Hamel Assocs Inc invested in 0.18% or 1,630 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 2,120 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman invested in 0.22% or 17,407 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.3% or 49,357 shares. Stonebridge Management Incorporated holds 5,025 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. S R Schill & reported 1,063 shares stake. Iberiabank invested in 23,846 shares or 0.66% of the stock.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 1,071 shares to 30,201 shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,488 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Morningstar Int.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novanta Inc by 23,070 shares to 28,973 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,755 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).