Boston Family Office Lowered Its Fiserv (FISV) Position; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Boosted Its Realogy Hldgs (Put) (RLGY) Position

Boston Family Office Llc decreased Fiserv (FISV) stake by 34.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc sold 3,500 shares as Fiserv (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 6,764 shares with $597,000 value, down from 10,264 last quarter. Fiserv now has $71.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (RLGY) stake by 49900% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp acquired 44,910 shares as Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (RLGY)’s stock declined 60.26%. The Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 45,000 shares with $513,000 value, up from 90 last quarter. Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) now has $676.14 million valuation. The stock increased 5.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 4.92 million shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancorporation invested in 8,337 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital, a Oregon-based fund reported 9,116 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co reported 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Eqis Cap Management invested in 37,334 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Royal London Asset Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 160,496 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.09% or 85,000 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 508,802 shares. Nbt National Bank N A accumulated 9,080 shares. Decatur Mngmt holds 95,479 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation reported 136,641 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Gam Hldgs Ag reported 3,225 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 46,977 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 98,490 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 6,087 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Boston Family Office Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 490 shares to 11,682 valued at $20.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P Biotech (XBI) stake by 32,081 shares and now owns 64,820 shares. Alphabet Class C (Google C) was raised too.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.61 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc (Call) stake by 1.14 million shares to 1.63M valued at $169.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eaton Corp Plc (Call) (NYSE:ETN) stake by 73,400 shares and now owns 17,600 shares. Cvs Health Corp (Put) (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares with value of $999,734 were bought by Schneider Ryan M.. On Monday, May 6 WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 2,500 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Realogy (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens given on Monday, June 10. Barclays Capital maintained Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De holds 350,337 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 2,200 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 190,254 shares. Moreover, Pzena Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 3.05 million shares. 24,354 are held by Amalgamated Bancorp. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 3,800 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 0% or 450 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Llc invested in 153,856 shares. Thompson Invest owns 0.05% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 23,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 6.84 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 81,500 are owned by Putnam Ltd Liability. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 194,300 are owned by South Dakota Council. Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

