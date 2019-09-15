Boston Family Office Lowered By $3.18 Million Its Celgene (CELG) Position; Old West Investment Management Has Upped Cameco (CCJ) Stake

Boston Family Office Llc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 74.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc sold 34,565 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 12,000 shares with $1.11 million value, down from 46,565 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $69.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 2.75M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 05/03/2018 – Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 30/04/2018 – Celgene at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Crestline Denali Clo Xvi, Ltd; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE & CELGENE ENTER WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR ABX-1772; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s: Celgene’s Accelerated Share Repurchase Credit Negative; 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG

Old West Investment Management Llc increased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 6773.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old West Investment Management Llc acquired 677,345 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 15.61%. The Old West Investment Management Llc holds 687,345 shares with $7.38M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $3.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.99 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min stake by 18,502 shares to 14,815 valued at $517,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Liberty F stake by 33,275 shares and now owns 83,256 shares. Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) was reduced too.

Boston Family Office Llc increased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 6,096 shares to 11,539 valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 164 shares and now owns 11,846 shares. Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 3.15% above currents $98.4 stock price. Celgene had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, June 24. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, June 24.