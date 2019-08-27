Boston Family Office Lifted Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $461,588 as Stock Rose; As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Beacon Financial Group Lowered Its Position by $1.10 Million

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 2,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 141,163 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.60M, up from 138,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $159. About 1.48M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 30,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 260,176 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, down from 290,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 1.13 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Ltd Liability invested in 0.45% or 621,650 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp reported 29,703 shares stake. Hilton Mgmt Limited Com reported 200 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 147 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. New York-based Pointstate Ltd Partnership has invested 1.62% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Alabama-based Hayek Kallen Invest Management has invested 2.78% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 43,334 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Plc. Moreover, Estabrook Cap Management has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 116,857 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.25% or 435,744 shares. First Long Island Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,046 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Truepoint accumulated 0.02% or 1,299 shares. Private Asset Incorporated reported 14,133 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 597,696 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Papp L Roy & Assocs invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 5,065 shares to 96,976 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,794 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

