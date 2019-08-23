Boston Family Office Lifted Its Raytheon (RTN) Stake by $856,674; Valuation Rose; Home Depot (HD) Holder Fort Point Capital Partners Cut Its Position as Market Value Rose

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 36.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 1,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,154 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 4,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $221.02. About 4.45M shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 4,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 52,477 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 47,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $186.98. About 1.31M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,560 shares to 1,660 shares, valued at $465,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 30,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

