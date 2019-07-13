Boston Family Office Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $872,200; Market Value Rose; Spruce House Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Gtt Communications (GTT) by $50.15 Million

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 490 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, up from 11,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Viejas Casino & Resort Adds In-Room Voice Controls with Volara and SONIFI; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Passes Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 14/05/2018 – N2WS Announces Backup and Recovery Support for Amazon DynamoDB; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is reportedly planning to offer a new credit card tailored to the needs of small business owners; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41M, up from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $844.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 1.09M shares traded or 112.40% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 73,095 shares to 71,851 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,790 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).