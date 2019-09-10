Boston Family Office Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Boosted Its Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Share Value Declined

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 44.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 56,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 184,252 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.31 million, up from 127,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 579,347 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 19,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 143,323 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, up from 123,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.25. About 20.07 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP

