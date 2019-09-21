Boston Family Office Increases Position in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA); Argent Trust Company Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Position by $785,148

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 12,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 96,281 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, up from 83,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04 million shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 21/04/2018 – Thousands Of Volunteers “Make Change Happen” Across Florida On Comcast Cares Day; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 23/04/2018 – Comcast Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – OFFER IS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE OF £11.05 PER SKY SHARE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018, BEING LAST BUSINESS DAY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMCAST’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SKY; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – WHILE NO FINAL DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON DEAL, AT THIS POINT WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER AND MAKE KEY REGULATORY FILINGS IS WELL ADVANCED”

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 2,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 47,656 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.35M, down from 49,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders at risk; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,670 shares to 126,488 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,490 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Corp (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Uss Inv Management holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6.21 million shares. Blue Chip Incorporated invested 2.62% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Canandaigua Bancorp Tru reported 104,065 shares. King Luther Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Alps reported 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 1.50 million were accumulated by Davenport & Company Ltd. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.64% or 3.65 million shares in its portfolio. Opus Inv Mgmt stated it has 68,000 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd accumulated 781,384 shares. Korea Inv Corp, Korea-based fund reported 4.46 million shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 96,281 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt owns 65,829 shares. 8,120 were accumulated by Next Grp. Hartford Inc has invested 0.64% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VOO) by 5,329 shares to 36,335 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evergreen Cap Limited Company owns 3,387 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.19% or 1,240 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt accumulated 94,563 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.96% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Windsor Limited Co accumulated 876 shares. Lederer Assoc Counsel Ca has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 937 shares. Maryland Mgmt reported 0.48% stake. Farmers Merchants Invests stated it has 8,760 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management invested 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Capital Management Lc (Wy) reported 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Butensky & Cohen Finance Security Inc has 5,988 shares. Lynch And Associates In holds 2.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,901 shares. Putnam Investments holds 734,122 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.18% or 3,877 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).