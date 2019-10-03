Boston Family Office Increases Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Gibraltar Capital Management Lowered Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holding by $2.24 Million

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 164 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,846 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.43 million, up from 11,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represented by Agent Alan Morell of CMP; 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of $10 billion cloud contract decision; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 10/05/2018 – Ari Levy: SCOOP: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care…; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 37,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 9,797 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581,000, down from 47,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 2.25 million shares traded or 12.66% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.69M for 9.93 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $963.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 34,565 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,490 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

