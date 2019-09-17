Boston Family Office Increases Holding in Xylem (XYL); Nordea Investment Management Ab Stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Cut as Market Value Rose

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 87.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 219,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 30,741 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, down from 250,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $133.06. About 3.90M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Xylem (XYL) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 3,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 41,976 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51 million, up from 38,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Xylem for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 550,355 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kames Public Ltd Company holds 1.56% or 693,148 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.05% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 26,345 shares. Philadelphia Trust Co reported 3,422 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Haverford accumulated 2,799 shares. Sun Life Financial stated it has 145 shares. 16,185 are held by Patten & Patten Tn. Veritas Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 755,125 shares. Com Of Vermont holds 0.03% or 4,663 shares. Ent Fincl Serv holds 0.06% or 3,304 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 0.07% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 16,152 shares. 3,394 are owned by Fdx. Davidson Advisors reported 0.59% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 4,702 were reported by Wetherby Asset Inc. Scout Invs reported 0.77% stake.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $963.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,670 shares to 126,488 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 1,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,076 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82 million for 23.76 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 73,299 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Llc New York invested in 6,075 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.31% or 1.26M shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Com has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Lord Abbett And Com Limited Liability Com reported 0.18% stake. Channing Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.46% or 81,288 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fil Limited stated it has 406,463 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 3,504 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 17,840 shares. 588,132 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Plc has invested 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 113,112 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited reported 8,859 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).