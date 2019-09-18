Boston Family Office Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN); 12Th Street Asset Management Company Trimmed Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Position by $6.67 Million

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 185,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 250,731 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.21 million, down from 436,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 420,808 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 164 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,846 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.43M, up from 11,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.95. About 2.19 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIME HEAD GREG GREELEY JOINS AIRBNB AS HOMES PRESIDENT; 29/03/2018 – They Once Saved Amazon. Now Convertible Bonds Expose Tech Qualms; 30/03/2018 – AMAZON’S TWITCH IS SAID TO HAVE CUT MORE THAN 25 JOBS: VB; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $158.48 million activity. $158.08 million worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. on Friday, June 28.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.93M for 6.99 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 426,665 shares to 614,556 shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 257,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Swiss Fincl Bank holds 127,400 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 884,063 shares. New York-based Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). North Carolina-based Atria Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). State Street Corporation reported 1.39M shares stake. Nomura Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 19,950 shares. Invesco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 701,120 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Stephens Ar holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 97,549 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 8,728 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce New York holds 0.01% or 20,966 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Commerce Ltd Com accumulated 32,288 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Company reported 250,731 shares stake.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $963.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 1,071 shares to 30,201 shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 34,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Morningstar Int.