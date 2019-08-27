Boston Family Office Increased Union Pacific (UNP) Position; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Increased Its 58 Com (WUBA) Position

Boston Family Office Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc acquired 2,764 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 141,163 shares with $23.60 million value, up from 138,399 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $112.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $159.7. About 311,111 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased 58 Com Inc (WUBA) stake by 5.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc acquired 5,475 shares as 58 Com Inc (WUBA)’s stock declined 20.77%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 113,667 shares with $7.47M value, up from 108,192 last quarter. 58 Com Inc now has $7.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 79,642 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via

Boston Family Office Llc decreased American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) stake by 11,007 shares to 120,310 valued at $23.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) stake by 73,095 shares and now owns 71,851 shares. Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 14.50% above currents $159.7 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight”. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 13.

Among 4 analysts covering 58com Inc (NYSE:WUBA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. 58com Inc has $84 highest and $66.4000 lowest target. $78.35’s average target is 51.66% above currents $51.66 stock price. 58com Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) rating on Friday, March 1. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $84 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by CLSA. The stock of 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Monday, March 4.