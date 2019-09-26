Boston Family Office Increased Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding By $919,915; Installed Building Products (IBP) Has 1.86 Sentiment

Boston Family Office Llc increased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 21.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc acquired 3,665 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 20,830 shares with $5.25M value, up from 17,165 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $68.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $253.95. About 840,944 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664

Installed Building Products (IBP) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.67, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 78 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 42 sold and decreased stakes in Installed Building Products. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 20.71 million shares, down from 20.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Installed Building Products in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 29 Increased: 53 New Position: 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whitnell And stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.29% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Northeast Inv Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Raymond James And Associates accumulated 0.2% or 560,011 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 42,495 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt stated it has 14,279 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 2.56% or 23,684 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.29% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 53,480 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 3,015 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tealwood Asset Management owns 8,488 shares. Oakworth Cap stated it has 1,858 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc owns 101,619 shares. Patten Group Inc accumulated 0.72% or 6,987 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 7.90% above currents $253.95 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.61. About 241,531 shares traded or 33.57% up from the average. Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) has declined 0.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Mgmt Buys Into Installed Building; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/05/2018 – Installed Building Site Visit Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 17; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Buys Custom Overhead Door; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q EPS 20c; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 26; 19/03/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF CUSTOM OVERHEAD; 09/04/2018 – Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC; 19/03/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Custom Overhead Door, LLC; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK

Analysts await Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. IBP’s profit will be $25.81 million for 17.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Installed Building Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Spruce House Investment Management Llc holds 6.23% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. for 2.80 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 496,125 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pier Capital Llc has 1.18% invested in the company for 129,427 shares. The Georgia-based Gmt Capital Corp has invested 1.02% in the stock. Shaker Investments Llc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,465 shares.