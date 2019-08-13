Boston Family Office Holds Position in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC); Copart (CPRT) Holder Smith Thomas W Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 17,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 62,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 44,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 2.30 million shares traded or 29.94% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 145,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 898,280 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 33.61 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease (NYSE:AL) by 78,627 shares to 58,307 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,055 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).