Boston Family Office Holding in Zebra Tech Cl A (ZBRA) Has Lowered by $1.32 Million; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined, Riverhead Capital Management Has Cut by $424,367 Its Stake

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 9,869 shares as the company's stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,458 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717,000, down from 26,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 6.95M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc analyzed 6,326 shares as the company's stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 67,794 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, down from 74,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $203.36. About 207,561 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public invested in 0.01% or 48,429 shares. Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department owns 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 371 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj accumulated 195,279 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,380 shares. Boston Lc stated it has 27,990 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Alpine Management Lc holds 2,746 shares. Guggenheim Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. Meritage Port Management reported 2.46% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 13,228 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brinker Cap stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Technology has invested 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Calamos Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). First Advsrs Lp has invested 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). First Manhattan has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why Zebra Technologies Stock Fell in May – Nasdaq" on June 05, 2019

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 17,869 shares to 62,839 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 1,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem (NYSE:XYL).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.09M for 21.35 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron's Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha" on July 23, 2019