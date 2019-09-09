Boston Family Office Holding in Zebra Tech Cl A (ZBRA) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose; As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Valuation Declined, Riverhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $4.86 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 67,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 193,269 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00M, down from 260,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 1.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 6,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 67,794 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, down from 74,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $196.81. About 416,269 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.31 million for 15.82 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Invsts Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.45% or 483,103 shares. Campbell & Co Invest Adviser Ltd Co reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Carnegie Capital Asset Lc stated it has 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). American Interest Inc reported 107,736 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 3,308 shares. Greatmark Inc reported 1.6% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 87,813 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 17 were reported by Cornerstone Inc. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 81,930 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 1,576 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 15 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co reported 1,891 shares stake.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 3,680 shares to 22,774 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MDY, NVR, ZBRA, Y: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atlantic gives Zebra bullish start – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AptarGroup’s Deal With Loop Offers Durable Packaging Solution – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $552.37 million for 15.28 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,449 shares to 21,889 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 90,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top-Ranked Blue Chip Tech Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Tpg Gru (Sbs) Advisors has invested 2.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 3,945 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 22,860 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Hussman Strategic Advisors invested in 0.46% or 26,100 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 37,930 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd reported 15,237 shares. Archford Strategies accumulated 0.01% or 340 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 19,151 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 29,248 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc holds 0.06% or 5,216 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.22% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Amica Mutual Insurance Company owns 18,872 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree Med Trust has 0.17% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2,652 shares. Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 0.73% or 26,074 shares in its portfolio.