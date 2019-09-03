Boston Family Office Holding in Oracle Systems (ORCL) Decreased by $1.05 Million as Share Value Rose; Cam Group Holding A Raised Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 341.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 3.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 4.07 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $479.49M, up from 919,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 19,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 57,790 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, down from 77,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir)

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 44,588 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $390.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

