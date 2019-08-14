Boston Family Office Has Upped Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake; Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Boston Family Office Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc acquired 2,764 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 141,163 shares with $23.60M value, up from 138,399 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $115.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.73% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $164.17. About 1.15M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Among 2 analysts covering Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Royal Dutch Shell had 36 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Monday, August 5 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank downgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) rating on Monday, February 18. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and GBX 2650 target. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by HSBC. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, July 4. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, May 14. The stock of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) rating on Tuesday, May 14. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 2740 target. See Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) latest ratings:

Boston Family Office Llc decreased Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) stake by 73,095 shares to 71,851 valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 6,390 shares and now owns 136,564 shares. Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Financial Grp reported 1,902 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Everett Harris And Ca reported 14,989 shares stake. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 1% or 8,600 shares. Birch Hill Inv Ltd accumulated 28,676 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Cipher Cap LP holds 0.79% or 59,599 shares in its portfolio. Jones Fincl Lllp stated it has 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Montgomery Investment Mngmt owns 2,600 shares. Chemung Canal Tru Company has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Keybank Association Oh invested in 394,043 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Choate Invest Advsrs reported 15,314 shares stake. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.13% or 1,250 shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 1.62% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 175,700 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Foster & Motley Incorporated owns 33,501 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 12. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 13 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “West Coast Volumes Poised To Rip – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More news for Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) were recently published by: Forbes.com, which released: “Want To Maximize Royal Dutch Shell Dividend Income? Here’s What You Buy – Forbes” on September 30, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Royal Dutch Shell Continues To Outperform Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” and published on May 22, 2019 is yet another important article.

The stock decreased 2.02% or GBX 48 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2332.5. About 6.02M shares traded or 17.46% up from the average. Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.