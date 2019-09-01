Boston Family Office Has Upped Its Raytheon (RTN) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT)

Boston Family Office Llc increased Raytheon (RTN) stake by 9.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc acquired 4,707 shares as Raytheon (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 52,477 shares with $9.56 million value, up from 47,770 last quarter. Raytheon now has $50.68B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.19M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 4 analysts covering Inmarsat PLC (LON:ISAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Inmarsat PLC has GBX 890 highest and GBX 450 lowest target. GBX 548’s average target is -9.27% below currents GBX 604 stock price. Inmarsat PLC had 13 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The stock of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by HSBC. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, March 8. See Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.55% or GBX 9.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 604. About 4.49 million shares traded or 40.70% up from the average. Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.76 billion GBP. The firm operates through five divisions: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It has a 21.42 P/E ratio. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 10.19% above currents $185.32 stock price. Raytheon had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. Vertical Research downgraded the shares of RTN in report on Tuesday, June 11 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 3. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of RTN in report on Monday, June 10 with “Buy” rating.

