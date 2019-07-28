Boston Family Office Has Raised Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $2.09 Million; Kensico Capital Management Has Raised Position in Fiserv (FISV)

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 39,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,685 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, up from 92,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06M shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of stock.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,895 shares to 4,085 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 73,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,851 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 48,100 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $194.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 302,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.59M shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).