Boston Family Office Has Raised Golar Lng LTD (GLNG) Holding; Shorts at Herman Miller (MLHR) Raised By 2.54%

Herman Miller Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) had an increase of 2.54% in short interest. MLHR’s SI was 1.13M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.54% from 1.10 million shares previously. With 353,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Herman Miller Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR)’s short sellers to cover MLHR’s short positions. The SI to Herman Miller Inc’s float is 1.93%. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 13,802 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Boston Family Office Llc increased Golar Lng Ltd (GLNG) stake by 8.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc acquired 16,842 shares as Golar Lng Ltd (GLNG)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 212,516 shares with $4.48 million value, up from 195,674 last quarter. Golar Lng Ltd now has $1.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 91,425 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Herman Miller, Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 44.39 million shares or 1.77% less from 45.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 50,142 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 327,983 shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation has 0.02% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 176,716 shares. Us Retail Bank De invested 0% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Shelton invested in 1,246 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Clean Yield Grp reported 23,750 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Fuller And Thaler Asset stated it has 1.52M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Prudential Inc has 0.05% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 796,849 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Co owns 181,304 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 158,974 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 89,973 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 695,097 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Herman Miller, Inc. engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The firm provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names. It has a 15.6 P/E ratio. It also offers wood casegoods under the Geiger name; freestanding furniture products under the Abak, Intent, Sense, and Envelop names; and healthcare products under the Palisade, Compass, Nala, Ava, and Nemschoff names, as well as provides Thrive portfolio of ergonomic solutions and textiles, and data analytics solutions.

Boston Family Office Llc decreased Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 3,500 shares to 6,764 valued at $597,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 19,775 shares and now owns 57,790 shares. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) was reduced too.