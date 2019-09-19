Boston Family Office Has Raised Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holding; Genie Energy LTD (GNE) Sentiment Is 1.96

Boston Family Office Llc increased Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) stake by 14.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc acquired 12,295 shares as Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 96,281 shares with $4.07 million value, up from 83,986 last quarter. Comcast Corp Cl A now has $213.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 12.34 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 27/04/2018 – The Takeaway: The Tech Company Comcast Should Buy Instead of Sky; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 25/04/2018 – Sky PLC Response to all-cash offer by Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER BOTH CREDIT AGREEMENTS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF FINANCING SKY TRANSACTIONS

Genie Energy LTD (GNE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.04, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 45 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 23 trimmed and sold holdings in Genie Energy LTD. The investment managers in our database now possess: 6.59 million shares, up from 4.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Genie Energy LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 13 Increased: 22 New Position: 23.

Analysts await Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 19.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.21 per share. GNE’s profit will be $4.63M for 10.93 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Genie Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -158.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Share Price Has Gained 26% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an gas and oil exploration company. The company has market cap of $202.40 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It has a 12.59 P/E ratio. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business clients primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States.

The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 126,959 shares traded. Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) has risen 109.11% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GNE News: 03/04/2018 – The Genie Company Announces New Garage Door Opener with Integrated Aladdin Connect®; 03/05/2018 – Genie Energy 1Q Rev $89.3M; 26/03/2018 – FAA: JO 7340.445 – ICAO Three Letter Designator (3LD) “AUD” And Associated Telephony “GENIE”; 10/04/2018 – Food Technology Innovator Genie Enterprise Raises $10 Million to Enter U.S. Market; 03/05/2018 – Genie Energy 1Q EPS 24c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genie Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Down in April; 27/03/2018 – China Unicom Builds its Largest DDoS Protection Cloud with Genie; 08/03/2018 – Genie Energy 4Q Rev $73.1M; 09/05/2018 – Genie Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 169% to 25 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Genie Energy Ltd Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNE)

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $397,135 activity.

Old West Investment Management Llc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Genie Energy Ltd. for 160,628 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 10,432 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.05% invested in the company for 41,966 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp, a New York-based fund reported 32,184 shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast Stock vs. Disney Stock: Which is the Better Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comcast providing Xfinity customers with streaming box – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bragg Financial Advsr has 0.81% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hanson Doremus Mngmt invested in 1,254 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.47% or 24,378 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.26% or 132,860 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Veritas Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.37% or 9.34 million shares in its portfolio. First Fincl Bank Trust holds 0.13% or 5,114 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc invested in 5,682 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Numerixs Technology Inc owns 45,499 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Korea Investment invested in 0.81% or 4.46M shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 6.53 million shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc holds 22,462 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Incorporated has invested 2.62% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).