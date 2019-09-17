Boston Family Office Has Lowered Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Position; Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Decreased Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Position By $8.11 Million

Boston Family Office Llc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 3.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc sold 3,687 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 105,490 shares with $11.57 million value, down from 109,177 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $303.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $121.14. About 4.82M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd decreased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) stake by 2.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd sold 35,258 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd holds 1.55 million shares with $357.19M value, down from 1.59 million last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc now has $16.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $267.24. About 455,945 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.79M for 19.42 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $28500 highest and $194 lowest target. $240’s average target is -10.19% below currents $267.24 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan initiated it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Longbow maintained Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Longbow has “Buy” rating and $26500 target. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,964 are held by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Pnc Gru Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 37,651 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Davenport Ltd Company accumulated 411,884 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Co reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 64,759 shares. 689 are owned by Fifth Third Bancorporation. 5,591 were accumulated by Diversified Trust Company. Moreover, Carroll Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Rampart Communication Ltd Liability Com holds 1,515 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Ptnrs Lc stated it has 2,325 shares. Cwm Limited reported 310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 0.58% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 487,746 shares. Boston Private Wealth has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Federated Investors Pa reported 130,187 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.42 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -2.59% below currents $121.14 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17 with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating.

Boston Family Office Llc increased Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) stake by 3,037 shares to 109,994 valued at $19.09M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ss&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) stake by 37,659 shares and now owns 100,498 shares. Te Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field & Main Bank & Trust stated it has 11,480 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Insur Company accumulated 299,245 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Texas Yale invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 60,289 are held by First Merchants. Hanson Mcclain Inc, California-based fund reported 12,048 shares. Everett Harris And Com Ca has invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management holds 2,702 shares. Truepoint, a Ohio-based fund reported 250,882 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 167,666 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Raymond James stated it has 3.27 million shares. Old Republic Corporation has 727,100 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 10.20 million shares. Washington Tru Bank has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Argyle Capital reported 28,216 shares. Trexquant Investment LP accumulated 23,805 shares or 0.23% of the stock.