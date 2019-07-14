Boston Family Office Has Lowered Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $420,395 as Shares Declined; Sirios Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $22.11 Million as Shares Rose

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 5,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, down from 102,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 17.66 million shares traded or 55.55% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Target Cut to EUR85 From EUR110 by CFRA; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS 2018 ADJ EBITDA WILL BE IN A CORRIDOR BETWEEN € 3.95 BILLION AND € 4.15 BILLION IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – #2 — UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 16/03/2018 – The CDC says Shingrix is preferred over Merck’s Zostavax; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS IT’S NOT IN TALKS WITH MERCK ABOUT ACQUISITIONS; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS – REFERS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REGARDING MERCK SHARP & DOHME AUSTRALIA (HOLDINGS) PTY (MSD) BUYING CO; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 15/05/2018 – Merck’s KGaA Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 145,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,377 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, down from 181,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.29. About 1.01 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 17.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,421 shares to 17,165 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech (XBI) by 32,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.75M for 15.55 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

