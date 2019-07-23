Boston Family Office Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Lowered Cytokinetics (CYTK) Holding

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) stake by 44.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 1.19 million shares as Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)’s stock rose 40.53%. The Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp holds 1.46 million shares with $11.81M value, down from 2.65 million last quarter. Cytokinetics Inc now has $670.14M valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 369,904 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 14.22% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK); 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA

Boston Family Office Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 4.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc sold 6,390 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 136,564 shares with $19.09 million value, down from 142,954 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $342.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.82. About 4.38 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE

Analysts await Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, down 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cytokinetics, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $10,920 activity. Shares for $10,920 were sold by Malik Fady Ibraham.

Among 3 analysts covering Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cytokinetics Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 21. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 20. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CYTK in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Boston Family Office Llc increased Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) stake by 2,421 shares to 17,165 valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) stake by 37,193 shares and now owns 54,420 shares. Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James.