Boston Family Office Has Lifted Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Stake by $2.15 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Value Declined, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Increased Its Position by $471,870

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 11,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 69,475 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, up from 58,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 12.84M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER WELL ADVANCED; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Management Group, Inc. gives back on Comcast Cares Day; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 09/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cohen Used #Trump Organization Email in #StormyDaniels ArrangementsMore via @S_Fitzpatrick &; 07/03/2018 – Comcast and National Public Radio to Launch NPR One App on Xfinity X1; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WILL BE GOVERNED BY A FOUR-PERSON BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WITH TWO DIRECTORS REPRESENTING EACH OF COMCAST AND CHARTER; 18/04/2018 – More Than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide To Benefit From 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 37,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 100,498 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79 million, up from 62,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 1.14M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Morningstar Int by 11,671 shares to 33,054 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Corp (NYSE:AFL) by 11,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,786 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Select Equity Group Limited Partnership stated it has 2.88M shares or 0% of all its holdings. 42,705 are owned by Castleark Mngmt Lc. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd invested 0.17% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Park Avenue Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Punch And Assocs invested in 0.55% or 114,677 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 49,986 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Service Advsr stated it has 36,681 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has 0.14% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 17.88 million shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited reported 49,335 shares. Clarivest Asset holds 425,660 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation owns 100,498 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company has 202,362 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 278,530 shares. 908,413 were reported by Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Company. North Star Asset Inc holds 0.18% or 54,231 shares. Centurylink Investment Company has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 112,995 shares. Griffin Asset holds 5,345 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Markets has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 376 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.85% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 51.86 million shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mastrapasqua Asset Inc invested in 1.35% or 168,494 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 5,872 were accumulated by Partnervest Advisory Lc. American National Registered Investment Advisor has 39,030 shares.