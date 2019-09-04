Boston Family Office Has Lifted Raytheon (RTN) Position by $856,674; Apple (AAPL) Position Has Lifted by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 68,608 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03 million, up from 65,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $208.83. About 13.78M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 4,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 52,477 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 47,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $183.29. About 582,452 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,145 shares to 72,590 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,764 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.