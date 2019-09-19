Boston Family Office Has Lifted Position in Visa Class A (V) as Stock Value Rose; As National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Fj Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $6.26 Million

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 173,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 492,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.87 million, down from 665,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 211,787 shares traded or 57.36% up from the average. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Bank Holdings Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBHC); 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals
Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 3,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 109,994 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.09 million, up from 106,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $175.29. About 8.46 million shares traded or 24.60% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018
Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $18.99M for 15.51 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.69% negative EPS growth.
