Boston Family Office Has Lifted Position in Visa Class A (V) as Stock Value Rose; As National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Fj Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $6.26 Million

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 173,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 492,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.87 million, down from 665,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 211,787 shares traded or 57.36% up from the average. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Bank Holdings Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBHC); 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 3,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 109,994 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.09 million, up from 106,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $175.29. About 8.46 million shares traded or 24.60% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018

More notable recent National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “NBHC seeks $100M stock repurchase through modified Dutch auction – Kansas City – Kansas City Business Journal” on July 06, 2015, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “NBHC share repurchasing could hit $400M – Kansas City Business Journal – Kansas City Business Journal” on January 26, 2016. More interesting news about National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amerant Bancorp leads financial gainers, eHealth and Qiwi among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “National Bank Holdings (NBHC) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $18.99M for 15.51 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold NBHC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 27.39 million shares or 0.04% more from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pb Bancorp Inc by 128,253 shares to 186,000 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 192,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Buy Visa Stock Because Its Strategy Is Working, Analyst Says – Barron’s” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Meet MyGini: A White Label App For Loyalty Programs – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “PayMate: A Cloud-Based AI Solution For Payments, Lending – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Corp (NYSE:AFL) by 11,859 shares to 160,786 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,488 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.