Boston Family Office Has Lifted Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lifted By $690,000 Its Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Position

Boston Family Office Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc acquired 2,764 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 141,163 shares with $23.60 million value, up from 138,399 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $109.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.33. About 2.68M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp acquired 10,000 shares as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE)’s stock declined 6.08%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 110,000 shares with $7.63M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In now has $2.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.84% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.29. About 252,889 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Says Three Patients In Phase 1/2 Gene Therapy Study Had Positive Results — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) Now Launched in the U.S. for the Treatment of X–linked Hypoph; 17/04/2018 – FDA approves Ultragenyx’s treatment for rare type of rickets; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X–Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 07/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF CRYSVITA TO ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX SAYS FDA OK’ED IND FOR DTX401 IN GSDIA; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma Ureagenesis Normalized in One Patient and Further Increased by 24 Weeks

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold RARE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 98,252 shares. Rothschild & Commerce Asset Mgmt Us reported 0.04% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Opus Point Prtn Lc holds 0.48% or 5,064 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 25,029 shares. Woodstock has invested 0.14% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Regions Fincl Corp holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Glenmede Tru Na owns 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 1,223 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated owns 4,353 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has 81,286 shares. Virtu Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 6,229 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.04% or 3.50M shares. Tekla Cap Ltd owns 76,958 shares. C World Grp A S owns 38,168 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has $83 highest and $7500 lowest target. $77’s average target is 50.13% above currents $51.29 stock price. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had 5 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 27. The stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Wedbush.

More notable recent Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Malaysia defends move to extend licence for rare earth firm Lynas – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GeneTx and Ultragenyx Announce Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for GTX-102 – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ultragenyx Announces Positive Data from Phase 1/2 Study of DTX401 Gene Therapy in Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Upcoming Conferences – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Akari’s Nomacopan Gets Orphan Drug Tag for Rare Disease – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 14.77% above currents $159.33 stock price. Union Pacific had 14 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of UNP in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “West Coast Volumes Poised To Rip – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.