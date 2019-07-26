Boston Family Office Has Lifted Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) as Stock Rose; Covington Capital Management Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.14 Million

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 638 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,418 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.58 million, up from 18,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $37.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1936.8. About 3.75M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 19/05/2018 – AMZN: According to sources close to convo, USPS will likely not charge Amazon more, they have a binding contract – ! $AMZN; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Pushes Discretionary Sector Lower; 10 Of 11 Sectors Higher — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 06/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon briefly overtakes Google parent Alphabet in market value for the first time

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 2,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,163 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.60M, up from 138,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $174.42. About 748,049 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Is Quietly Becoming a Threat to Spotify and Apple Music – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Value Stocks: A “Once-in-a-Decade” Buying Opportunity? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Amazon (AMZN) be Rite-Aid’s (RAD) Bandage? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon hits a regulatory snag with Deliveroo – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,459 shares to 66,395 shares, valued at $25.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,360 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls as Netflix Drags on Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 61,745 shares to 46,565 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 5,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,976 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

