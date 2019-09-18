Boston Family Office Has Decreased Oracle Systems (ORCL) Holding By $305,704; Salem Investment Counselors Has Upped Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 1968.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc acquired 207,800 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 218,355 shares with $4.56M value, up from 10,555 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $46.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 10.86M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10

Boston Family Office Llc decreased Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL) stake by 9.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc sold 5,459 shares as Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 52,331 shares with $2.98 million value, down from 57,790 last quarter. Oracle Systems Corp now has $176.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 9.90 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street

Among 3 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.67’s average target is 4.48% above currents $20.74 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Jefferies. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 30.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Picks For September 16 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) stake by 105,385 shares to 3,550 valued at $94,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 7,609 shares and now owns 86,581 shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 264,856 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Mngmt holds 0.08% or 13,118 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Amg Funds Lc has 1.98% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Beaconlight Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 3.1% or 567,923 shares in its portfolio. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 10.73M shares. Fayez Sarofim & has 1.53% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 14.20 million shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Country Club Tru Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Llc accumulated 1.55 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Freestone Cap Liability Company reported 81,057 shares. Kempner Cap Mgmt owns 28,200 shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 0.03% or 14,582 shares.

Boston Family Office Llc increased Vanguard Total Stock (VTI) stake by 3,132 shares to 27,379 valued at $4.11M in 2019Q2. It also upped Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 12,295 shares and now owns 96,281 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Oracle Corp has $66 highest and $48 lowest target. $58.54’s average target is 10.72% above currents $52.87 stock price. Oracle Corp had 24 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $55 target. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, May 21 report. Raymond James maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $6100 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Independent invested in 1.28% or 58,200 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. The North Carolina-based Glob Endowment Mgmt LP has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Davidson Investment Advisors, a Montana-based fund reported 8,039 shares. Bonness Enterprises reported 25,700 shares. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Invest Counsel Inc owns 56,988 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Associates reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.28% or 3.31M shares. Nordea Mngmt has 1.47% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com invested in 2.16 million shares. Citigroup invested in 9.58 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. Professional Advisory has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Psagot House owns 147,640 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Co owns 421,896 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio.