Boston Family Office Has Decreased Fiserv (FISV) Position By $308,000; Shorts at Servicenow (NOW) Raised By 7.26%

Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) had an increase of 7.26% in short interest. NOW’s SI was 6.58M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.26% from 6.14 million shares previously. With 1.70M avg volume, 4 days are for Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW)’s short sellers to cover NOW’s short positions. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $267.93. About 107,339 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc

Boston Family Office Llc decreased Fiserv (FISV) stake by 34.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc sold 3,500 shares as Fiserv (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 6,764 shares with $597,000 value, down from 10,264 last quarter. Fiserv now has $72.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $106.98. About 175,595 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals

Among 4 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv has $12100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $109.80’s average target is 2.64% above currents $106.98 stock price. Fiserv had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.53M for 31.10 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Welch Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). State Street invested in 16.59M shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation holds 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 1,500 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Allen Investment Mngmt owns 1.28% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 464,122 shares. Mitchell Mgmt Co invested in 38,103 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Mississippi-based Trustmark State Bank Trust Department has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Synovus accumulated 0.1% or 71,423 shares. Pinnacle Fin Partners stated it has 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Puzo Michael J reported 95,932 shares. Condor Management reported 4,494 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Contravisory Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,428 shares. 1.34 million were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co. 897 were accumulated by Shine Investment Advisory Services.

Among 5 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $242 lowest target. $275.33’s average target is 2.76% above currents $267.93 stock price. ServiceNow had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Wednesday, August 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. Jefferies maintained the shares of NOW in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold ServiceNow, Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 20.08M shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Personal Cap holds 3,170 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 0.07% or 1.09M shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc Inc Inc owns 4,770 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Limited invested in 7,228 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Appleton Partners Ma stated it has 1,200 shares. Fred Alger holds 0.2% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 203,446 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 0.53% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 119,580 shares. Archon Ltd Liability stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Zevenbergen Investments reported 368,638 shares stake. Glaxis Management Lc owns 8,420 shares. State Bank Of America De has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Natixis reported 29,450 shares stake.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $50.24 billion. The firm offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It has a 17862 P/E ratio. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools.