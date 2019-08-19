Boston Family Office Has Cut Zebra Tech Cl A (ZBRA) Position by $1.32 Million; Stock Rose; Barr E S & Co Has Cut Nike Cl B (NKE) Holding by $436,380; Valuation Rose

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 6,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 67,794 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, down from 74,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $203.5. About 357,222 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 258,539 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77M, down from 263,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Class C (Google C) by 457 shares to 8,938 shares, valued at $10.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) by 6,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,397 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 72,074 shares to 520,744 shares, valued at $22.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 21,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

