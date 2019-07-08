Boston Family Office Has Cut Stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by $615,808; Bares Capital Management Cut Holding in Costar Group (CSGP) by $18.80 Million

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 9,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,055 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 43,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $73.32. About 436,994 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500.

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 40,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 551,097 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.04 million, down from 591,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $565.27. About 12,678 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 21.83% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $63.22M for 81.69 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.12% negative EPS growth.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Despegar.Com Corp by 278,288 shares to 856,450 shares, valued at $12.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elf Beauty Inc by 490,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,127 are owned by Jane Street Grp Ltd Company. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 8,299 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Financial invested 1.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Raymond James And Associates owns 8,778 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.06% or 1,257 shares. Wildcat Cap Limited Liability holds 133,472 shares or 36.49% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 27,015 shares. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.74% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 259,053 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt accumulated 0.95% or 1,960 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cls Invests Ltd Co reported 1,380 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comerica Retail Bank invested in 0.02% or 4,352 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank stated it has 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco holds 0.06% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Grimes & holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 11,382 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 25,470 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 10,029 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability accumulated 1.17% or 28,345 shares. Tompkins Financial accumulated 2,375 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bridges Invest, a Nebraska-based fund reported 63,590 shares. Sit Investment Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 116,666 are owned by Hartford Mgmt Company. Utah Retirement Sys reported 160,980 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel has 0.12% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Private Wealth Advsrs owns 23,961 shares. Natl Pension Serv accumulated 849,562 shares. World Asset Management Incorporated owns 58,205 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).