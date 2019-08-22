Boston Family Office Has Cut Oracle Systems (ORCL) Stake by $1.05 Million; Market Value Rose; As Diageo P L C (DEO) Valuation Declined, Sabal Trust Co Has Upped by $728,610 Its Holding

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 19,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 57,790 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, down from 77,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 3.05 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 4,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 122,303 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.01 million, up from 117,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $167.82. About 315,014 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Insight 2811 stated it has 19,720 shares. Johnson Group stated it has 38,027 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Avalon Ltd Llc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 119,965 shares. Headinvest Llc holds 0.79% or 52,390 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 5,455 shares. World Asset Inc reported 174,379 shares stake. Girard Prtn Limited has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 308,504 were reported by Colony Limited Liability Corporation. Toronto Dominion State Bank invested in 0.16% or 1.85 million shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na has invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Academy Cap Management Inc Tx reported 351,188 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs owns 86,169 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Com owns 191,267 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.47 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 17,869 shares to 62,839 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 120,962 shares to 1,353 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 40,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,031 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).