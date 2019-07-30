Boston Family Office Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; Azul S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Represe (AZUL) Shorts Raised By 0.24%

Azul S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Represe (NYSE:AZUL) had an increase of 0.24% in short interest. AZUL’s SI was 5.71 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.24% from 5.70M shares previously. With 500,600 avg volume, 11 days are for Azul S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Represe (NYSE:AZUL)’s short sellers to cover AZUL’s short positions. The SI to Azul S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Represe’s float is 7.15%. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 79,243 shares traded. Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has risen 6.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AZUL News: 10/05/2018 – AZUL SAYS APRIL CAPACITY +17.6% Y/Y; 09/04/2018 – AZUL SA AZUL.N QUARTERLY LOAD FACTOR 79.2 PCT, UP 0.7 POINTS; 23/03/2018 – Azul Systems Releases Zulu Builds of OpenJDK with Full Support for Java SE 10; 10/05/2018 – Azul 1Q Net BRL210.5M; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 10/05/2018 – AZUL SA AZUL.N APRIL LOAD FACTOR 81.4 PCT, DOWN 0.3 POINTS; 29/03/2018 – Azul brings Paris closer than ever; 24/05/2018 – AZUL SEES FLEET AT 131 JETS IN 2019, 146 IN 2020, 160 IN 2021; 09/03/2018 – AZUL SA AZUL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $31; 08/03/2018 AZUL 4Q NET REV. R$2.19B, EST. R$2.10B

Boston Family Office Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 3.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc sold 5,057 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 132,158 shares with $10.68 million value, down from 137,215 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $317.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 1.75 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 164,961 shares. Duff Phelps Inv, a Illinois-based fund reported 45,625 shares. Glenmede Com Na accumulated 2.27M shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.98% or 2.02 million shares. Bowen Hanes & reported 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi accumulated 140,316 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc holds 4.51% or 15,833 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Group Incorporated reported 0.87% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Aperio Group Llc invested in 0.51% or 1.46M shares. Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.69% or 189,820 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il invested 1.54% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chatham Capital Gru has 19,503 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.76% or 30,532 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Co invested 1.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Schwartz Investment Counsel has invested 0.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. HSBC maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, February 20. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $86.5 target. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 14 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of XOM in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.66 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Boston Family Office Llc increased Golar Lng Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG) stake by 16,842 shares to 212,516 valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) stake by 39,358 shares and now owns 131,685 shares. Mccormick & Co. Inc (NYSE:MKC) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Azul (NYSE:AZUL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Azul had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, March 19.

