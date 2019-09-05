Boston Family Office Has Boosted Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Stake; Iqiyi – American Depositary Shares (IQ) Shorts Down By 6%

Iqiyi Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IQ) had a decrease of 6% in short interest. IQ’s SI was 61.66M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6% from 65.60 million shares previously. With 8.78 million avg volume, 7 days are for Iqiyi Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IQ)’s short sellers to cover IQ’s short positions. The SI to Iqiyi Inc – American Depositary Shares’s float is 19.73%. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 3.09M shares traded. iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has declined 39.53% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500. Some Historical IQ News: 17/05/2018 – iQIYI’s Innovative Entertainment Marketing Continues to Deepen Audience’s Emotional Involvement; 26/04/2018 – IQIYI, INC – QTRLY CONTENT DISTRIBUTION REVENUE WAS RMB266.7 MLN (US$42.5 MLN), REPRESENTING A 44% INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – IQIYI Sees 2Q Rev $924M-$963.1M; 17/05/2018 – Xunlei Launches New Products to Build a Blockchain Ecosystem; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 13/04/2018 – iQlYl’s Original Show “The Rap of China” Launches International Contestant Search; 26/04/2018 – IQIYI 1Q Rev $777.6M; 17/05/2018 – iQlYl 2018 World Conference Showcases Thriving Entertainment Ecosystem; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 26/04/2018 – IQIYI, INC – QTRLY ONLINE ADVERTISING SERVICES REVENUE WAS RMB2.1 BLN (US$336.5 MLN), REPRESENTING A 52% INCREASE

Boston Family Office Llc increased Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) stake by 39.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc acquired 17,869 shares as Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 62,839 shares with $4.00 million value, up from 44,970 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Holdings now has $11.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 1.92M shares traded or 2.65% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. The company has market cap of $11.75 billion. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. It has a 16.17 P/E ratio. The firm also operates movie theaters in China.

More notable recent iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting IQ Put And Call Options For September 27th – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Prudential to buy online startup Assurance IQ for $2.35 bln – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Prudential to buy Assurance IQ for $2.35 bln to widen customer base – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iQiyi Can’t Bail Out Baidu Forever – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. iQIYI has $24 highest and $1400 lowest target. $20.20’s average target is 17.85% above currents $17.14 stock price. iQIYI had 8 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by CSLA. HSBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 43.01% above currents $47.2 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $6000 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 30. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Credit Suisse maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $6500 target.