Boston Family Office Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; 1492 Capital Management Lowered Its Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Holding

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) stake by 9.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 20,819 shares as Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)’s stock declined 10.10%. The 1492 Capital Management Llc holds 198,972 shares with $4.63 million value, down from 219,791 last quarter. Boingo Wireless Inc now has $787.34 million valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 444,650 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M

Boston Family Office Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 15.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc acquired 19,581 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 143,323 shares with $16.90M value, up from 123,742 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Nomura. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 21.58 million shares. Baltimore reported 3.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aviva Public has 4.27 million shares for 3.38% of their portfolio. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 382,469 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And Com stated it has 7.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Axiom Intll Invsts Limited Liability De owns 3.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 838,775 shares. Mitchell Management holds 84,518 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt accumulated 40,301 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Financial Mngmt Professionals has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westpac Bk Corp has 1.33M shares. Atlas Browninc holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,521 shares. 970,568 were reported by Guardian. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Exchange Cap Management invested in 2.59% or 78,238 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc reported 39,224 shares.

Boston Family Office Llc decreased Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 19,775 shares to 57,790 valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 61,745 shares and now owns 46,565 shares. Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold 267,466 shares worth $28.35 million.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.20 million activity. Hovenier Peter sold $237,750 worth of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $736,350 were sold by Hagan David.

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Boingo Wireless, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boingo Wireless Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) rating on Thursday, February 28. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $29 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 13,413 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 53,279 shares or 0% of the stock. Products Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 51,411 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 77,282 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies has 0.02% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 7,200 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 266,244 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 5,217 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 35,200 are held by Strs Ohio. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 77,397 shares. 8,775 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). 878,312 are owned by State Street. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab invested in 171,658 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

