Boston Family Office Has Boosted Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position by $602,829; Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) Shareholder Ashmore Group Plc Decreased Its Holding by $9.70 Million

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 2,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,165 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 14,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $249.26. About 732,513 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 646,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 316,582 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, down from 963,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 13.33 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 15/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL LPG BY 3.6% ON MAY 16; 08/03/2018 – NORWAY FUND’S ETHICS WATCHDOG SAYS FUND WILL EXCLUDE OR MONITOR A COMPANY OVER CORRUPTION RISKS THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Brazil truckers’ strike that paralyzed nation suspended for 15 days -minister; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 02/05/2018 – PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES EARLY REDEMPTION PRICE OF 2020 BONDS; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.9822 FROM BRL1.9752; 16/05/2018 – Petrobras oil and gas output rises in April; 08/03/2018 – Petrobras to invest 137 mln reais in Sao Paulo refinery; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S MEIRELLES SAYS INFLATION LIKELY TO END YEAR BELOW OFFICIAL TARGET OF 4.5 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras considers sale of 60 pct stake in refining blocks- filing

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease (NYSE:AL) by 78,627 shares to 58,307 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 3,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,703 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 965,988 shares stake. West Chester Cap reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0.18% or 31,984 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First City Capital has invested 0.69% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 273,012 shares. Bancorporation Of The West holds 12,125 shares. Natixis has 12,400 shares. 11,945 were accumulated by Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc holds 0.24% or 1.13M shares. Private Trust Co Na holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,067 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 1,890 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Maryland Capital Mgmt has 59,917 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Essex Inv Management Limited Co reported 5 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.08% stake.