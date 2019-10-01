Boston Family Office Has Boosted Holding in Visa Class A (V); First Trust Bank LTD Has Cut Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $1.86 Million as Share Value Declined

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 3,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 109,994 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.09M, up from 106,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $173.97. About 2.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

First Trust Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Bank Ltd sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, down from 35,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $165.36. About 4.76 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 33.89 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Chinese Stocks Fell Today – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chinese techs slide amid White House action – Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba bids farewell to Jack Ma – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy after the Fed Meeting – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $963.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,687 shares to 105,490 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,488 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

