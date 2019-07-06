Boston Family Office Has Boosted Golar Lng LTD (GLNG) Holding; Lam Research (LRCX) Shares Rose While Sprott Lowered Stake by $895,000

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (GLNG) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 16,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 212,516 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 195,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 431,728 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85 million, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $183.64. About 1.95 million shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 73,095 shares to 71,851 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease (NYSE:AL) by 78,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,307 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $659,176 activity. Heckart Christine sold 2,050 shares worth $354,616.

