Boston Family Office Has Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Stake By $2.09 Million; Regional Management (RM) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Boston Family Office Llc increased Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) stake by 42.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc acquired 39,358 shares as Cvs Health Corporation (CVS)'s stock declined 2.55%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 131,685 shares with $7.10M value, up from 92,327 last quarter. Cvs Health Corporation now has $75.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.17.

Regional Management Corp (RM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It's down -0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 39 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 35 cut down and sold stock positions in Regional Management Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 10.00 million shares, up from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to clients with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company has market cap of $308.34 million. The firm offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It has a 9.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 5.02% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. for 231,026 shares. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owns 1.53 million shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cannell Capital Llc has 2.32% invested in the company for 390,000 shares. The Washington-based Signia Capital Management Llc has invested 2.24% in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co, a California-based fund reported 63,320 shares.

The stock increased 1.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 12,924 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (RM) has declined 25.43% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $76.17's average target is 30.94% above currents $58.17 stock price.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

