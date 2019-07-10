Boston Family Office Decreased Its Pepsico (PEP) Position; Fluent (FLNT) SI Decreased By 7.95%

Boston Family Office Llc decreased Pepsico (PEP) stake by 4.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc sold 3,145 shares as Pepsico (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 72,590 shares with $8.90M value, down from 75,735 last quarter. Pepsico now has $186.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $133.06. About 1.43 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) had a decrease of 7.95% in short interest. FLNT’s SI was 994,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.95% from 1.08M shares previously. With 137,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s short sellers to cover FLNT’s short positions. The SI to Fluent Inc’s float is 2.86%. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 68,283 shares traded. Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) has risen 141.24% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 136.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FLNT News: 24/05/2018 – Fluent Named Marketing EDGE’s 2018 Corporate Disruptor; 08/05/2018 – FLUENT INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.08; 26/04/2018 Fluent, Inc. Taps Katherine Rae to Lead People Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Fluent, Inc. Appoints Brian Hogan to Lead Fluent Health; 24/05/2018 – Fluent Named Marketing EDGE’s 2018 Corporate Disruptor

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $441.21 million. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. It has a 47.25 P/E ratio. The firm offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer clients the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

More notable recent Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fluent, Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire AdParlor – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. (GTYH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fluent, Inc. Promotes Tamara Alesi to Chief Growth Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fluent, Inc. Launches Fluent Dialog, a Strategic Growth Division – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 18. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Management accumulated 109,533 shares or 2.76% of the stock. Alesco Limited stated it has 3,259 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Jp Marvel Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hemenway Ltd invested 0.3% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Carroll Financial Associates stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Provise Ltd Liability Com invested 1.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Halsey Assocs Ct stated it has 145,855 shares or 2.93% of all its holdings. 330,254 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Davis R M Inc holds 347,400 shares. Lenox Wealth Management invested in 0.01% or 201 shares. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 44 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lsv Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.18% or 12,267 shares. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Service has invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).