Boston Family Office Decreased Its American Tower (AMT) Holding by $2.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Upped Its Position in Centene Del (CNC) by $490,939

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.61. About 2.82 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 11,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 120,310 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, down from 131,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $241.07. About 1.64 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,707 shares to 52,477 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class C (Google C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management Inc holds 0.07% or 1,917 shares. Chilton Capital has 2.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 116,449 shares. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 2,700 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 310,641 are owned by Aperio Lc. Canandaigua Natl Bank & Tru Com reported 3,889 shares stake. Dearborn Partners Ltd Com has 125,596 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability has 0.54% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6,595 shares. Sabal Communications holds 1,195 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 0.23% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 11,409 shares. Coldstream, a Washington-based fund reported 14,320 shares. Usa Finance Portformulas invested 0.93% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 199,136 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 58,204 shares.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 24,896 shares to 79,105 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 73,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,856 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.