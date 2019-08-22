Boston Family Office Cut Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $420,395 as Market Valuation Rose; As Realty Income (O) Stock Price Declined, Tarbox Group Has Decreased by $420,334 Its Position

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 5,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 96,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, down from 102,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 6.07 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO: CONS HEALTH BUYER SHLD OFFER UNIT A GOOD FUTURE; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Merck & Co, Exits Zimmer Biomet; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc analyzed 5,758 shares as the company's stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $23.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.65. About 718,112 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc reported 187,166 shares stake. Art Advsrs Lc holds 0.24% or 47,477 shares. Professionals has invested 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Dillon Associates owns 3,130 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 47,020 shares. Insight 2811 holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2,800 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 1.43% or 42,359 shares. Prudential has 5.85M shares. Portland Glob Advsr Lc, Maine-based fund reported 16,914 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp has 0.51% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Old Republic Corporation holds 676,500 shares. Beech Hill Advisors Inc stated it has 65,808 shares or 3.38% of all its holdings. First In reported 10,203 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested in 0.14% or 18,926 shares. Naples Glob Ltd Llc holds 1.31% or 61,813 shares.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 1,779 shares to 12,004 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 39,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,685 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

