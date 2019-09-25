Boston Family Office Cut Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake by $401,883; Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Holds Holding in Berkley W R (WRB)

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 105,490 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57 million, down from 109,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 7.70 million shares traded or 3.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.4. About 456,029 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Morningstar Wid by 8,795 shares to 21,460 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) by 6,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.92 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.