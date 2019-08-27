Boston Family Office Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $383,690 as Valuation Rose; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Rose, Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Lowered Holding

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 3,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 43,959 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64M, down from 47,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.50B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $11.44 during the last trading session, reaching $289.9. About 2.60M shares traded or 46.80% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 3,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 72,590 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, down from 75,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 2.34 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FMX vs. PEP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XLP, PG, KO, PEP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,373 shares to 26,492 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.52 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 213,300 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 1.04% or 471,330 shares. Alpha Cubed Lc, a California-based fund reported 4,433 shares. Boston Rech And Management reported 1.93% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Epoch Invest Incorporated has 0.57% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.07M shares. Foster & Motley invested in 23,781 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 40,707 shares. Contravisory Mgmt Incorporated has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd holds 0.27% or 27,231 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr accumulated 0.23% or 3,200 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port invested 3.46% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0.52% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Clean Yield Gru invested in 1.11% or 22,315 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 404,829 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Zwj Inv Counsel accumulated 0.1% or 9,490 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Things You Need to Know Before Best Buy’s (BBY) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Rentals Rides on Strong End Market Demand, Costs High – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Costco Wholesale Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:COST) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Retirement Expense Could Cost You $335,000 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s cuts 2019 margin forecast on tariffs, first half promotions cost – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.